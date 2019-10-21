Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Lucapa upbeat despite global headwinds in the diamond sector

Today
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond has achieved year to date to September sales of $38.2 million, with a further $10.4 million in sales already booked post quarter-end from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho and 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola against a backdrop of challenging global diamond market conditions.
It said total sales in 2019 were achieved at an overall average price of $1,249 per carat.
Year to date to September quarter output was 35,113 carats from both mines.
Mothae recovered 7,007 carats in the third financial quarter, which was 30% ahead of plan, while Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) produced 7,603 carats during the same quarter, a 67% increase over the previous corresponding period.
This was primarily due to an 88% increase in the recovered diamond grade of 10.5 carats per 100 cubic metres as more material was processed from the new higher-grade flood plain Mining Blocks 19 and 31.
“Our continued focus on operational and productivity improvements and reductions in operating costs at Mothae and Lulo have enabled Lucapa to deliver robust results, including record production of premium-quality diamonds, in the face of global headwinds in the diamond sector,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“The decline in global rough diamond demand throughout 2019 brought about by factors including macroeconomic uncertainty, rising inventories and liquidity issues in the midstream has impacted the revenues of all diamond producers and industry sentiment.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

