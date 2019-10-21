Diamcor records lower than historical average dollar per carat at latest tender

Diamcor Mining has sold 4,033.01 carats of rough diamonds from Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa for $424,072.44 or $105.15 per carat at its first tender in the third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019.The company said it anticipated this lower than historical average dollar per carat in the tender due to the expectation that a higher percentage of smaller, lower quality rough diamonds may be recovered during the exercises being performed.Price weaknesses in certain categories of the rough diamond market also contributed, to a lesser extent, to the lower dollar per carat average achieved.However, Diamcor said it remains confident the average price per carat will improve to historical levels as the processing of mined material begins through the refined processing facilities.“Considering that the results from current exercises are the result of the re-processing of material previously processed and stockpiled, we are very optimistic given that, effectively, these results can be combined with historical recoveries and results associated with the same material for planning purposes going forward,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.Meanwhile, Diamcor has delivered an additional 6,369.00 carats which it expects to sell at a second tender in Antwerp in November, while a final tender for the quarter is tentatively planned for December.The company delivered and tendered 3,882.82 carats in the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.“The continued increase in the total rough diamonds tendered, delivered and sold is further confirmation of the positive impact of the company’s new operational management team and the exercises being performed to remedy past operating deficiencies and implement enhanced long term operating practices and procedures…,” it said.