The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Diamcor records lower than historical average dollar per carat at latest tender

news_10082018_diamcor.jpgDiamcor Mining has sold 4,033.01 carats of rough diamonds from Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa for $424,072.44 or $105.15 per carat at its first tender in the third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019. 
The company said it anticipated this lower than historical average dollar per carat in the tender due to the expectation that a higher percentage of smaller, lower quality rough diamonds may be recovered during the exercises being performed. 
Price weaknesses in certain categories of the rough diamond market also contributed, to a lesser extent, to the lower dollar per carat average achieved.  
However, Diamcor said it remains confident the average price per carat will improve to historical levels as the processing of mined material begins through the refined processing facilities.
“Considering that the results from current exercises are the result of the re-processing of material previously processed and stockpiled, we are very optimistic given that, effectively, these results can be combined with historical recoveries and results associated with the same material for planning purposes going forward,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
Meanwhile, Diamcor has delivered an additional 6,369.00 carats which it expects to sell at a second tender in Antwerp in November, while a final tender for the quarter is tentatively planned for December. 
The company delivered and tendered 3,882.82 carats in the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.
“The continued increase in the total rough diamonds tendered, delivered and sold is further confirmation of the positive impact of the company’s new operational management team and the exercises being performed to remedy past operating deficiencies and implement enhanced long term operating practices and procedures…,” it said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

