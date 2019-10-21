TAGS Rough Diamond Tender scheduled for 5 to 11, November

Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will be presented. The rough is of high quality and high colour and contains a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials.
TAGS is expecting in the region of 20,000 carats of South African goods and 20,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. The event should have a combined value in the region of $30m. However final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers.
Interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment. The full event schedule for 2019 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website (www.transatlanticgemsales.com).