Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

TAGS Rough Diamond Tender scheduled for 5 to 11, November

Today
News
TAGS_logo1.pngTrans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) has announced their upcoming rough diamond tender which will take place from the 5th to the 11th of November 2019 in the newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, Almas Tower in Dubai.
Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will be presented. The rough is of high quality and high colour and contains a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials.
TAGS is expecting in the region of 20,000 carats of South African goods and 20,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. The event should have a combined value in the region of $30m. However final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers.
Interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com at their earliest convenience to schedule an appointment. The full event schedule for 2019 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website (www.transatlanticgemsales.com).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished