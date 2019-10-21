Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Trans Hex liquidates West Coast Resources as diamond prices weaken

trans_hex-logo.pngTrans Hex has liquidated its unprofitable West Coast Resources (WCR), in South Africa following a slump in diamond prices this year.
The company previously failed to sell the business or to get a third party to run it. 
 “WCR is not in a position to meet its working-capital requirements without the necessary funding being made available to WCR,” said Trans Hex in an application to the High Court in Cape Town to wind up WCR.
“Accordingly, shareholders are advised that the major shareholder of WCR … lodged an application to the high court [Western Cape division] for WCR to be placed into provisional liquidation”.
Trans Hex bought WCR in 2014 and intended to revive it after the depletion of diamonds at two flagship mines. 
However, weak diamond prices and lower than expected grades of diamonds from WCR made it difficult for the business to remain commercially sound.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

