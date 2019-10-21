Trans Hex liquidates West Coast Resources as diamond prices weaken

Trans Hex has liquidated its unprofitable West Coast Resources (WCR), in South Africa following a slump in diamond prices this year.The company previously failed to sell the business or to get a third party to run it.“WCR is not in a position to meet its working-capital requirements without the necessary funding being made available to WCR,” said Trans Hex in an application to the High Court in Cape Town to wind up WCR.“Accordingly, shareholders are advised that the major shareholder of WCR … lodged an application to the high court [Western Cape division] for WCR to be placed into provisional liquidation”.Trans Hex bought WCR in 2014 and intended to revive it after the depletion of diamonds at two flagship mines.However, weak diamond prices and lower than expected grades of diamonds from WCR made it difficult for the business to remain commercially sound.