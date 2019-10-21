Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum in Sochi to address the challenges of diamond industry - report

Today
News

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum has started today in Sochi, during which the leaders of the diamond industry will discuss the latest trends in the diamond industry and the problems that it has faced in recent years, according to media reports.
Thus, the industry stakeholders will be able to share their experience during a discussion session on “Cooperation between Russia and Africa in the diamond industry”, says lenta.ru.
Russia is the leader in world diamond production, and in Africa, there are 15 diamond producing countries.
More than 47% of the world's diamond reserves are concentrated there, while Russia has advanced technologies and experience in the fields of exploration and development of diamond deposits, so such a transcontinental union may bring many advantages to the diamond producing countries.
Russia, represented by ALROSA, is already cooperating with three African countries - Angola, Botswana and Zimbabwe.
Recently it was reported that Alrosa will conduct diamond exploration and mining operations in Zimbabwe together with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Winston Chitando, the country's mining minister, said last week that mining operated by four companies, including Russia's ALROSA, will help boost diamond output, mainly in Marange.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished