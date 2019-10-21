Petra Q1 revenue down 23% to $62 mln

Exclusive

petra_diamonds_logo.pngPetra Diamonds’ revenue eased 23% to US$61.6 million from 603,626 carats sold in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 compared with $80.2 million realised from 626,541 carats sold, a year earlier.
The decline was attributed to lower diamond prices and volumes compounded by a poorer product mix at Finsch and Koffiefontein, in South Africa and Williamson, in Tanzania.
The rough diamond market remains quiet ahead of the start of the seasonally busier retail sales period. 
The group’s net debt rose to $592.8 million as at 30 September 2019 from $564.8 million on 30 June 2019.
The increase in net debt was due to only one tender in the first quarter and takes into account an increase in diamond inventories, valued at $92.4 million at period end.
Meanwhile, Petra said overall carat production increased 1% to about 1,08 million carats in the first quarter compared to 1,06 million carats, the previous year.
Run-of-mine production rose 4% to 1,05 million carats compared with 1,02 million carats, a year earlier offset by planned reductions in overburden stockpile material at Finsch and tailings production at both Cullinan and Finsch.
"We have reported another quarter of solid operational performance putting us on track to achieve our full year production target of ca. 3.8 Mcts,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“The diamond market remains challenging, however we will benefit from the sale of the exceptional 20.08 carat Type II blue diamond from Cullinan recovered at the end of the quarter.” 
He said the implementation of Petra’s project 2022 is now under way, targeting $150 - 200 million free cashflow over the next three years. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

