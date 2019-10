The state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has begun its search for a new chief executive to replace Morris Mpofu who was fired in May following allegations of corruption and abuse of office, according to a local news agency.Roberto de Pretto is currently the acting chief executive.ZCDC is currently mining diamonds in Marange and Chimanimani as well as conducting extensive exploration across Zimbabwe.Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.Zimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year.