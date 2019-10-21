Exclusive

Rio Tinto’s diamond production dips in Q3

news_06072018_riotinto.pngIn an announcement, Rio Tinto says its third-quarter diamond production has dropped at both its mines due to lower mining grades and reduced availability.
At the company's 60-per cent Diavik mine in Canada, its share of diamonds recovered during the quarter was down 7 per cent over 2018 to 994,000 carats.
Rio Tinto said this was due to lower ore availability from both the underground and the A21 open pit. The remaining 40-per cent share in the mine is held by Dominion Diamond Mines.
At its 100-per cent owned Argyle mine in Australia, production was 7 per cent lower than the same period of 2018 due to lower recovered grade. This resulted in a production level of 3.6 mln carats for the three months ended September 30.
However, Rio Tinto said the lowered output was partially offset by stronger mining and processing rates.
For the first nine months of the year, Rio Tinto produced 12.8 mln carats. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto said its production forecast for 2019 remains unchanged with an expected total output of 15-17 million carats.
Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said “…Our strong value over volume approach, coupled with our focus on operational performance and disciplined allocation of capital, will continue to deliver superior returns to shareholders over the short, medium and long term.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

