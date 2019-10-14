Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

De Beers Q3 output slides to 7.4Mcts

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers’ diamond production decreased by 14% to 7.4 million carats in the third quarter of 2019 due to planned mine closures and the underground transition at Venetia, in South Africa, says Anglo American, which has a controlling stake in the group.
The diamond giant also continues to produce to weaker market demand due to macro-economic uncertainty as well as continued midstream weakness.
Production guidance for the year is unchanged at about 31 million carats, subject to trading conditions, it said.
Debswana production in Botswana was flat at 5.7 million carats, while Namdeb production, in Namibia decreased by 7% to 400 000 as the Elizabeth Bay land operations were placed on care and maintenance late last year.
South Africa production also decreased by 60% to 500 000 carats due to lower mined volumes at Venetia as it approaches the transition from open pit to underground. In addition, Voorspoed production ended in Q4 2018 when it was placed on care and maintenance in preparation for closure.
Canada production eased by 34% to 800 000 carats mainly due to the closure of Victor mine, which reached the end of its life in the second quarter of 2019.
Meanwhile, De Beers’ rough diamond sales amounted to 7.4 million carats from three sales cycles, which compares to 5 million carats of sales from two sales cycles, a year earlier.
“Rough sales volumes were therefore higher due to an additional sales cycle in the period compared with the previous year; however, overall demand for rough diamonds remains subdued as a result of challenges in the midstream with higher polished inventories and caution due to macro-economic uncertainty,” said Anglo.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

