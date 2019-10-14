Sarine returns to nominal profitability

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

In the preliminary update for Q3 2019 released by Sarine Technologies, the company says it has returned to nominal profitability.Sarine said despite ongoing negative conditions in the mid-stream, revenues for the third quarter will be 20 percent better than those of the second quarter, hitting $14 million, allowing for a nominal net profit. To keep expenses down has slightly reduced its research and development and general and administrative expenses.Sarine also announced it had delivered a record number of Galaxy family inclusion mapping systems, outpacing previous records set in the first and then the second quarters of the year.However, the decline in polishing activity because of reduced quantities of rough stones entering the pipeline has resulted in a decrease in the group's revenues from inclusion mapping services by 18 percent. Most of this decrease was seen in Sarine's service centre activities, just over half of which in Israel and Belgium.Sarine is expected to release the full financials report for Q3 2019 on 10 November 2019.