The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Sarine returns to nominal profitability

news_28062018_sarine.pngIn the preliminary update for Q3 2019 released by Sarine Technologies, the company says it has returned to nominal profitability.
Sarine said despite ongoing negative conditions in the mid-stream, revenues for the third quarter will be 20 percent better than those of the second quarter, hitting $14 million, allowing for a nominal net profit. To keep expenses down has slightly reduced its research and development and general and administrative expenses.
Sarine also announced it had delivered a record number of Galaxy family inclusion mapping systems, outpacing previous records set in the first and then the second quarters of the year.
However, the decline in polishing activity because of reduced quantities of rough stones entering the pipeline has resulted in a decrease in the group's revenues from inclusion mapping services by 18 percent. Most of this decrease was seen in Sarine's service centre activities, just over half of which in Israel and Belgium.
Sarine is expected to release the full financials report for Q3 2019 on 10 November 2019.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
