AGD Diamonds takes part in the «Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow» Forum

News

AGD Diamonds, a diamond mining company which develops the Grib mine in the Arkhangelsk Province, took part in the VII International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”, according to a press release received by Rough & Polished.
During the forum, AGD participated in sessions and round tables on relevant topics related to the development of the northern regions. 

news_22102019_agd.png
           Image credit: AGD Diamonds 


At the session “Key projects of mining industry in the Arctic”, Ivan Ivanov, Deputy Chief Engineer for Science and Technical Re-equipment, AGD, spoke on the topic of “State and Development Prospects of JSC “AGD Diamonds”.
At the end of the report, Advisor to the Director General of AGD Diamonds, PhD in Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Viktor Ustinov answered questions from the participants in the session. In particular, experts asked him to compare the Grib diamond deposit with the Canadian Snap Lake diamond deposit, which were discovered at about the same time, in the mid 90s of the 20th century.
The company also announced the prospects of opening new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province.
“The Canadian Snap Lake field, discovered by Russian geologist Nikolai Pokhilenko and his team, was bought by De Beers, which in recent years has abandoned its development. It is clear that the current Grib deposit, owned by AGD Diamonds, looks much more preferable for investment,” Viktor Ustinov explained.
‘‘In Canada there are other well-known deposits (Ekati and Diavik), but they are depleting. However, in Canada there are several hundred kimberlite pipes that are poorly explored. Canadian companies plan to conduct their additional exploration in order to engage in development. It is important to note that Northwest Russia and Canada are promising areas for discovering new diamond deposits. AGD Diamonds plans to carry out a set of diamond exploration operations in licensed promising areas in the Arkhangelsk region,” he said.
Recently it was reported that AGD produced an exclusive gem-quality diamond weighing 104.12 carats on October 8, 2019. 
Earlier, last May it was reported that the company produced unique diamonds weighing 222.09 carats and 127.34 carats, while in July it unearthed a stone weighing 212.53 carats. 
The Grib diamond deposit is one of the largest in the world ranking fourth by reserves in Russia and seventh in the world. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

