Chow Tai Fook sales dip in Q2 FY2020 due to high gold price

The same store sales growth (SSSG) was negative in both Mainland China and Hong Kong & Macau; the former recorded a drop of 7% in value and 21% in volume terms, while in the latter, the situation in Hong Kong led to a notable decline of 42% and 44% in value and volume terms.
In Mainland China, the SSSG of gem-set jewellery was flat even as new POS opened in the past 12 months boosted the RSV growth of gem-set jewellery to 12% during the Quarter. The company said that SSS of gem-set jewellery in Hong Kong and Macau decreased by 35% during the Quarter as consumers held back spending.
According to the CTF, both markets recorded a drop in SSS of gold products (-15% in Mainland China and -49% in HK & Macau) led by a decline in volume.
The average international gold price in the Quarter was 21% higher when compared to the same period last year. The e-commerce business in Mainland China rose 9% year-on-year while volume decreased by 4% in the Quarter.
Chow Tai Fook reported that the Group had opened a net of 237 Point-of-sale (POS) in Mainland China during the Quarter, while in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets, the Group opened 5 POS. It stated that as of September 30, 2019, the Group had 3,490 POS in total.