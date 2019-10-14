Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

Chow Tai Fook sales dip in Q2 FY2020 due to high gold price

news_13062018_ctf.jpgChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CTF) has announced that its sales performance in both Mainland China and Hong Kong & Macau markets during the three months ended September 30, 2019, were negatively impacted by the uncertain macro environment and high international gold price. In Mainland China, sales were up 4% in value terms thanks to new store openings, while in HK & Macau, sales dipped by a massive 35%.
The same store sales growth (SSSG) was negative in both Mainland China and Hong Kong & Macau; the former recorded a drop of 7% in value and 21% in volume terms, while in the latter, the situation in Hong Kong led to a notable decline of 42% and 44% in value and volume terms.
In Mainland China, the SSSG of gem-set jewellery was flat even as new POS opened in the past 12 months boosted the RSV growth of gem-set jewellery to 12% during the Quarter. The company said that SSS of gem-set jewellery in Hong Kong and Macau decreased by 35% during the Quarter as consumers held back spending.
According to the CTF, both markets recorded a drop in SSS of gold products (-15% in Mainland China and -49% in HK & Macau) led by a decline in volume.
The average international gold price in the Quarter was 21% higher when compared to the same period last year. The e-commerce business in Mainland China rose 9% year-on-year while volume decreased by 4% in the Quarter.
Chow Tai Fook reported that the Group had opened a net of 237 Point-of-sale (POS) in Mainland China during the Quarter, while in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets, the Group opened 5 POS. It stated that as of September 30, 2019, the Group had 3,490 POS in total.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

