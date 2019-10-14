Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q 2019 production results

Today
News

mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine").
Total carats recovered and grade in Q3 2019 were 16% and 28% lower respectively than the same period last year, and slightly less than expected for the Quarter. 
Over 1 million tonnes of ore was mined in Q3 2019, 13% lower than the same period last year (Q3 2018: 1.2 million tonnes), but 35% higher than what was achieved in the previous quarter (Q2 2019: 746,583 ore tonnes mined). 
The plant treated 890,235 tonnes and produced over 1.53 million carats in Q3 2019, in comparison to 759,000 tonnes treated and 1.82 million carats recovered in Q3 2018. 
Despite all the challenges in the earlier part of 2019, the mining operations are trending positively in the current quarter (Q4 2019) and the Company is on track to achieve its full year guidance of 6.6 – 6.9 million carats. 
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "From a production perspective I fully expect 2019 will be a successful year… The rough diamond market remains tight. Geopolitical and trade war tensions together with the recent issues in Hong Kong have not been helpful in improving sentiment across the diamond pipeline. Our medium to long-term view of the market remains positive. The major producers have seen reduced levels of sales in their recent rough diamond sales events and this, together with the closure of older mines, should have a positive effect on the supply side of the market in 2020 and beyond and help to restore confidence across the diamond pipeline."

