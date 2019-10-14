Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q 2019 production results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine").Total carats recovered and grade in Q3 2019 were 16% and 28% lower respectively than the same period last year, and slightly less than expected for the Quarter.Over 1 million tonnes of ore was mined in Q3 2019, 13% lower than the same period last year (Q3 2018: 1.2 million tonnes), but 35% higher than what was achieved in the previous quarter (Q2 2019: 746,583 ore tonnes mined).The plant treated 890,235 tonnes and produced over 1.53 million carats in Q3 2019, in comparison to 759,000 tonnes treated and 1.82 million carats recovered in Q3 2018.Despite all the challenges in the earlier part of 2019, the mining operations are trending positively in the current quarter (Q4 2019) and the Company is on track to achieve its full year guidance of 6.6 – 6.9 million carats.Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "From a production perspective I fully expect 2019 will be a successful year… The rough diamond market remains tight. Geopolitical and trade war tensions together with the recent issues in Hong Kong have not been helpful in improving sentiment across the diamond pipeline. Our medium to long-term view of the market remains positive. The major producers have seen reduced levels of sales in their recent rough diamond sales events and this, together with the closure of older mines, should have a positive effect on the supply side of the market in 2020 and beyond and help to restore confidence across the diamond pipeline."