SaffronArt Conference in Mumbai draws diamond & jewellery experts

Yesterday

The second SaffronArt Jewellery Conference took place in Mumbai, India, last week. Curated by world renowned jewellery expert and the World Diamond Museum’s chief curator Dr. Usha R. Balakrishnan, the speakers of the two-day event included, among others, the famous Indian jewellery designer Viren Bhagat; international jewellery specialists Lisa Hubbard and Joanna Hardy among others.

The event was sponsored by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), partnered by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and the World Diamond Museum, and supported by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

Dr. Balakrishnan noted that the conference had succeeded beyond all expectations, mapping the legacy of Indian jewels and looked at jewellery as art. “It is my firm belief that it has served as a catalyst for the further study and documentation of this incredible heritage. At Saffronart’s second jewellery conference, speaker after speaker chronicled the histories of gems and jewels and related their journeys across time and continents,” she stated.

"The SaffronArt Dialogues in Art conference is a unique and exclusive event,” Alex Popov, founder and CEO of the World Diamond Museum noted. “It brings together distinguished experts, among the jewellery designers, historians, researchers, curators, authors and writers, as well as diamond gemstone and jewellery industry professionals. It is so exclusive that the conference proceedings are not made available but to a few!” he remarked. “It was an honour for the World Diamond Museum to take part is such a prestigious and important gathering. Sadly, there were very few participants from the Mumbai diamond community. Hopefully we’ll see more of the industry at the next conference” Popov added.

Alex Popov announced the forthcoming publication of the new diamond book – a fascinating story titled “The Facets of Mankind,” due next spring. Further on, Popov, Ogden and King discussed the intrinsic value, rarity and pricing of these diamonds.