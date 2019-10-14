Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

SaffronArt Conference in Mumbai draws diamond & jewellery experts

The second SaffronArt Jewellery Conference took place in Mumbai, India, last week. Curated by world renowned jewellery expert and the World Diamond Museum’s chief curator Dr. Usha R. Balakrishnan, the speakers of the two-day event included, among others, the famous Indian jewellery designer Viren Bhagat; international jewellery specialists Lisa Hubbard and Joanna Hardy among others.
The event was sponsored by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), partnered by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and the World Diamond Museum, and supported by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
Dr. Balakrishnan noted that the conference had succeeded beyond all expectations, mapping the legacy of Indian jewels and looked at jewellery as art. “It is my firm belief that it has served as a catalyst for the further study and documentation of this incredible heritage. At Saffronart’s second jewellery conference, speaker after speaker chronicled the histories of gems and jewels and related their journeys across time and continents,” she stated.
"The SaffronArt Dialogues in Art conference is a unique and exclusive event,” Alex Popov, founder and CEO of the World Diamond Museum noted. “It brings together distinguished experts, among the jewellery designers, historians, researchers, curators, authors and writers, as well as diamond gemstone and jewellery industry professionals. It is so exclusive that the conference proceedings are not made available but to a few!” he remarked. “It was an honour for the World Diamond Museum to take part is such a prestigious and important gathering. Sadly, there were very few participants from the Mumbai diamond community. Hopefully we’ll see more of the industry at the next conference” Popov added.
Alex Popov announced the forthcoming publication of the new diamond book – a fascinating story titled “The Facets of Mankind,” due next spring. Further on, Popov, Ogden and King discussed the intrinsic value, rarity and pricing of these diamonds.

