Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

ASEAN Jewellers form AGJA to aid free trade, spur regional growth

Yesterday
News

At the ASEAN Gems & Jewellery Conference 2019 in Istanbul-Turkey, Southeast Asian gemstone and jewellery traders formally established the ASEAN Gems & Jewellery Association (AGJA) to bolster multilateral trade and promote regional growth, according to media reports. 

news_21102019_asean.jpg
Image credit: ASEAN


Speaking at the conference, AGJA Chairman Suttipong Damrongsakul reportedly said: “The main purpose of the association is to build regional growth strategies; share industry knowledge, technology and expertise among member states; and make trading easier through a unified tax system.” 
AGJA comprises industry leaders from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) states plus participating or supporting countries. ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 
Among the association’s initial project is the creation of a vocational training school for gemstone and jewellery manufacturers in Yangon, Myanmar; and AGJA’s participation in the first International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewellery Festival in December.
AGJA is also planning to develop a jewellery industry roadmap for ASEAN and to hold an ASEAN jewellery exhibition. The Next AGJA is scheduled for March 2020 in Hong Kong, which is a member of the AGJA.
According to Ken Lo, chairman of the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong’s participation in AGJA is anchored on the city’s relevance in the global gemstone and jewellery trade. He said: “Hong Kong is looking for new opportunities since it has become harder to trade with the US, which is a major market. But ASEAN is the third-largest consumer market in the world. With the formation of AGJA, we aim to strengthen Hong Kong’s relationship with ASEAN. AGJA provides a platform to exchange ideas between members and participant countries.” 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished