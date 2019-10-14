Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

Call for Namibia to create sustainable diamond polishing sector

There is need for Namibia to work towards creating a sustainable diamond polishing sector that can remain in place when diamonds are depleted, an official has said.
Mines minister Tom Alweendo was quoted by a local daily as saying that whatever benefit is derived from diamond mining should be used to prepare the country for the future.
Windhoek has so far issued 15 licences to cut and polish diamonds, with 11 currently active and the balance dormant.
However, there is a moratorium against the issuing of licences for cutting and polishing – something Alweendo said is purely based on limited prospects for those who want to engage in rough stones.
The Namibian Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) chief executive Brent Eiseb said the diamond polishing industry can exist after the country's diamonds are depleted, through a holistic approach starting with a friendly environment for business to operate in.
He said the local diamond polishing sector's sustainability will have to deal with competition from dominant players such as India.
Eiseb said Namibia is characterised by a longer production cycle which increases the cost of manufacturing in the country and reduces its speed to market. 
The longer the cycle the more the company incurs costs and it delivers to the market later than other players, he said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


