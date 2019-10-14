Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

WDC AGM focuses on KP Plenary in New Delhi

Yesterday
News

World Diamond Council’s (WDC) Annual General Meeting, which took place on October 2 in Antwerp, focused on the Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi in November 18-22, according to the press note from the organisation. 
In his report to the AGM, WDC President Stephane Fischler expressed a degree of optimism that progress will be made at the KP Plenary, but he was cautious in predicting a final result. “We have thus far judged our success by the fact that the KP membership agreed to engage the subject of reforming its infrastructure, scope and review mechanisms. That’s not an insignificant achievement in itself, for it implies recognition that there are problems that need to be addressed. Still, at this point in time, I must be honest and point out and I don’t know whether the KP will actually succeed in reforming itself, and in so doing ensure that the KPCS remains relevant,” he stated. 

news_21102019_WDC.jpg
Image credit: WDC


Under a three-year review and reform process KP stakeholders proposed to extend the definition of  “conflict diamonds” to also cover the types of systemic violence now more likely to be seen in certain diamond-mining areas, including those carried out various security forces, as well as by criminal elements.
WDC also proposed to establish a Permanent Secretariat to better support the work of KP. It was formally adopted by the KP Plenary in Brussels last year.
WDC has also been involved in the discussion about the creation of a Multi-Donor Fund that will be established to finance participation in certain KP activities by countries with limited resources, the participation of the members of the Civil Society Coalition, and support certain capacity-building projects.
Another primary focus of the AGM, and also a key element in WDC’s strategy moving forward is the new System of Warranties (SoW), which was approved by the organization’s Board of Directors during 2018. Covering the trade in both rough and polished diamonds, the scope of the SoW goes significantly beyond that of the KPCS.
Like the original SoW, the upgraded version requires that all members of the trade selling rough diamonds, polished diamonds and jewelry containing diamonds include a statement on the invoice or memo document that the goods being sold are in compliance with the KPCS. It also includes a commitment that they adhere to WDC Guidelines, which today expressly reference international conventions relating to human and labor rights, anti-corruption and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished