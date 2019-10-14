GJEPC offers special rate benefits to exhibitors for IIJS Signature 2020 & IIJS Premiere 2020

Yesterday

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of the gem & jewellery sector sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has announced a series of measures to promote exports of diamond jewellery and gold jewellery from India. One of the latest being the special rate benefits for IIJS Signature 2020 & IIJS Premiere 2020 for exhibitors.









IIJS Signature 2020 & IIJS Premiere 2020 - Given the current precarious state of the gem & jewellery industry, GJEPC has announced Rate Benefit to IIJS Signature and IIJS Premiere Participants as follows: Ordinary & Ordinary+MSME Members: 15%; MSME Members: 10%; Associate Members: 5%. To avail this exclusive benefit, application with 50% advance for IIJS Signature 2020 and 10% Advance for IIJS Premiere 2020 should be applied by 20th November 2019.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Globally, there’s a low demand for gems and jewellery. Other factors have affected the business domestically including the rise in import duty of gold. Our move to give rate benefits to exhibitors of IIJS Signature and IIJS Premiere is intending to give relief to our member exporters as this industry has been resilient to such situations in the past. This time at IIJS Signature 2020, we are adding a new Hall for Machinery and 100 New Stalls for Jewellery to accommodate participants in the waitlist of last year. Special Buyer Promotion Program will create a personalised and better experience to visitors. GJEPC will conduct Roadshows / Door to Door, in 100 plus cities. It will facilitate International connect in important countries to grow exports.”

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “Our vision is to grow India’s gem and jewellery exports to USD 75 billion and create an additional 2 million employment opportunities in the sector by 2025. Over the last couple of years, the industry has been facing challenges which have resulted in a decline in exports. GJEPC has been taking initiatives to address this situation and we have joined hands with Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and contributing rupees 14.2 crores towards DPA-led promotion of diamond jewellery in USA, China and India. We have also allocated rupees 5 crores for the promotion of gold jewellery in the Middle East market. GJEPC has been undertaking a series of initiatives for the sustainable development of the industry. Setting up Common Facility Centres (CFCs), Jewellery Parks, gem & jewellery institutes and promotional activities would help the industry to get back on a growth trajectory. GJEPC has started an employee health insurance scheme called SwasthyaRatna. The total number of lives covered till date are 5,21,659 under SwasthyaRatna. We have also launched Parichay Card for the benefit of the workers and so far we have received requests for 2,60,950 Parichay Cards from craftsmen and workers from the gem & jewellery sector. Parichay cardholders would be eligible for various benefits and schemes offered by GJEPC.”

GJEPC has also announced the dates for the 13th Edition IIJS Signature 2020. The show will be held in Mumbai’s Bombay Exhibition Centre from 13th–to-16th February 2020. IIJS Signature sees participation from over 700+ exhibitors. The focus is on the product – jewellery of the highest standards of design, craftsmanship and finish. The show is compact enough to fully explore sourcing opportunities and, with a large number of new participants, it is the ideal platform to develop additional contacts.

Mansukh Kothari, Convener-National Exhibitions Sub-Committee, GJEPC said, “We aim to make IIJS amongst the top gem and jewellery shows in the world. Every year, based on the feedback from the buyers and exhibitors, we have been making the show better each year by adding new features and facilities. IIJS Premiere sees participation from over 1,300 exhibitors with 40,000 plus visitors from across cities pan India and 80 countries. IIJS today is reckoned as one of the world’s most preferred Gem and Jewellery Show by the gem and jewellery trade fraternity. Over 8,000 visitors have already pre-registered to participate in this event. The show is also available with navigation on the GJEPC App. I hope the rate benefits would be a relief to our members in this tough time. For ease of retailers – Online visitor registration is open with special rate benefits in early registrations + multi-show registration facilities (one show, 2 and 5 shows),”

GJEPC organises India Pavilions – participation of several companies under the GJEPC banner - at various leading international shows such as JCK Las Vegas, Basel, Vicenzaoro, the Hong Kong Show and several others worldwide.

To further develop the industry in India which is a 100% import-based, GJEPC has been making efforts to train and skill people from time to time. It has been offering quality education in the field of gem and jewellery with gem and jewellery institutes in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi and Udupi. These institutes including the Indian Diamond Institute in Surat, have trained more than 55,000 students till date.





