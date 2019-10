Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola, has sold 1,736 carats of diamonds for $2.6 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,530.This took total 2019 sales of Lulo diamonds to date to $35.1 million at an average price per carat of $2,090.Lucapa said the latest sale is in line with its strategy to expand production and grow revenue generation at Lulo.Meanwhile, the company said a 46 carat Lulo pink diamond recovered at Lulo was exported to Antwerp and is undergoing studies for polishing.“A decision on the optimal polished solutions will be taken by the Lulo partners once the studies are concluded,” it said.