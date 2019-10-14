Firestone hires diesel generator units to keep mine's processing plant running

Firestone Diamonds said its Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho remains without sufficient power to operate the processing plant despite efforts over the past week to identify and to resolve the problem.The company has since initiated contingency measures to restore power by alternative means within the coming weeks.It placed an order to hire diesel generator units with which to run the mine's processing plant.All units are scheduled to arrive on site by the end of October and to be fully operational shortly thereafter, during early November.Normal operating costs are expected to increase by the cost of renting the generator units and of the associated diesel consumption.“The generators are expected to be used to generate power until grid power is restored from the Muela Hydropower Station, which we are informed will take place on 1 December 2019,” it said.Meanwhile, Firestone said it will continue to engage with both the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) and ESKOM, South Africa's power utility to try to resolve the interruption of grid power to the mine.