Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Firestone hires diesel generator units to keep mine's processing plant running

18 october 2019
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds said its Liqhobong mine, in Lesotho remains without sufficient power to operate the processing plant despite efforts over the past week to identify and to resolve the problem.
The company has since initiated contingency measures to restore power by alternative means within the coming weeks. 
It placed an order to hire diesel generator units with which to run the mine's processing plant.
All units are scheduled to arrive on site by the end of October and to be fully operational shortly thereafter, during early November. 
Normal operating costs are expected to increase by the cost of renting the generator units and of the associated diesel consumption.
“The generators are expected to be used to generate power until grid power is restored from the Muela Hydropower Station, which we are informed will take place on 1 December 2019,” it said.
Meanwhile, Firestone said it will continue to engage with both the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) and ESKOM, South Africa's power utility to try to resolve the interruption of grid power to the mine.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished