The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

ICA Congress sees largest ever turnout in 30 years

18 october 2019
News

The 19th International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) Congress, which took place in Bangkok from October 12-15, saw its largest ever turnout in its more than 30-year history. The event staged discussions about pressing issues facing the industry, such as responsible sourcing and challenges faced by artisanal and small-scale miners, as well as industrial mining.
The event announced plans to introduce a new membership status called “Accredited Ethical Member” via an application coinciding with membership renewal each year. 

news_18102019_ica.JPG
Image credit: ICA


“We are delighted to have seen the biggest ever participation by industry experts from around the world at this year’s Congress in Bangkok,” said Prida Tiasuwan, Chairman, ICA Congress 2019.
“The increasing diversity of the organization is reflected in the largest ever presence of female delegates and speakers at this year’s event,” Prida added.
This year, the ICA Congress received sponsorship from coloured gemstone businesses around the world, as well as from Thailand’s Department of International Trade and Promotion (DITP), and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT.) 
A non-profit organization, the ICA is the only worldwide body specifically created to benefit the global coloured gemstone industry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

