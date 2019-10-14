ICA Congress sees largest ever turnout in 30 years

18 october 2019

The 19th International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) Congress, which took place in Bangkok from October 12-15, saw its largest ever turnout in its more than 30-year history. The event staged discussions about pressing issues facing the industry, such as responsible sourcing and challenges faced by artisanal and small-scale miners, as well as industrial mining.

The event announced plans to introduce a new membership status called “Accredited Ethical Member” via an application coinciding with membership renewal each year.









Image credit: ICA







“We are delighted to have seen the biggest ever participation by industry experts from around the world at this year’s Congress in Bangkok,” said Prida Tiasuwan, Chairman, ICA Congress 2019.

“The increasing diversity of the organization is reflected in the largest ever presence of female delegates and speakers at this year’s event,” Prida added.

This year, the ICA Congress received sponsorship from coloured gemstone businesses around the world, as well as from Thailand’s Department of International Trade and Promotion (DITP), and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT.)

A non-profit organization, the ICA is the only worldwide body specifically created to benefit the global coloured gemstone industry.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished