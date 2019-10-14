Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

De Beers unveils new auction portal

17 october 2019
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers Group Auctions this week launched its new auction portal, which provides customers with an improved bidding experience through a range of enhancements to functionality and to the user experience. 
It said the portal harnesses cutting-edge technology and incorporates a range of valuable insights garnered from customer feedback.
“At De Beers Group Auctions, our raison d’etre is to provide our customers a smart and seamless way to source natural diamonds,” said De Beers Group Auctions senior vice-president James Kirby.
“We plan to do that through continuous improvement of our industry-leading auction platform to allow customers to buy from us online with greater ease and unprecedented levels of product data with greater transparency.”
The new platform provides customers with a suite of features that deliver a number of direct benefits such as easy vavigation, efficient bidding, price protection, transparency and security.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

