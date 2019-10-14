De Beers unveils new auction portal

De Beers Group Auctions this week launched its new auction portal, which provides customers with an improved bidding experience through a range of enhancements to functionality and to the user experience.It said the portal harnesses cutting-edge technology and incorporates a range of valuable insights garnered from customer feedback.“At De Beers Group Auctions, our raison d’etre is to provide our customers a smart and seamless way to source natural diamonds,” said De Beers Group Auctions senior vice-president James Kirby.“We plan to do that through continuous improvement of our industry-leading auction platform to allow customers to buy from us online with greater ease and unprecedented levels of product data with greater transparency.”The new platform provides customers with a suite of features that deliver a number of direct benefits such as easy vavigation, efficient bidding, price protection, transparency and security.