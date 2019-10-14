Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

The VIIIth Ecological Forum starts in Moscow

ecoforum_logo_eng.pngThe forum opened with a speech by Dmitry Pristananskov, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel, who read out a greeting from the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Gordeev stressing the importance of the National Ecology Project and expressing confidence that the goals set under this project can only be achieved in close cooperation with science and business.
Talking further about the Sulfur Project of Norilsk Nickel, which is part of the Clean Air federal program, Dmitry Pristanskov said that his company intends to invest more than 123 billion rubles in it by 2020 and that the goal of this project is to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 75% in cities where Norilsk Nickel operations are underway. “I want to emphasize separately that the cooperation of our company with the state on environmental projects is systematic and long-term in nature and we are determined to radically change the environmental situation in the territories of our activity,” he said.
Addressing the forum participants with a welcoming speech, Olga Epifanova, Vice Speaker of the State Duma noted that territories with a fragile and vulnerable ecological system, such as the Arctic, where any unsuccessful decision leads to devastating and irreversible consequences, require special attention and care. “Recently, there has come an understanding that one cannot endlessly demand everything from nature without giving it anything in turn and that people cannot be healthy in a sick environment,” she said.
The organizers of the forum are Norilsk Nickel, the Ecological Fund of the Siberian Federal University and the Research Institute of Ecological Problems. The gathering is attended by representatives from Russia’s government, by experts, scientists, heads of public organizations and employees of industrial companies.

Galina Semyonova, Rough&Polished, Moscow

