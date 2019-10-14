Exclusive
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
Yesterday
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted
ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...
07 october 2019
Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...
30 september 2019
Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?
LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...
23 september 2019
The VIIIth Ecological Forum starts in Moscow
Talking further about the Sulfur Project of Norilsk Nickel, which is part of the Clean Air federal program, Dmitry Pristanskov said that his company intends to invest more than 123 billion rubles in it by 2020 and that the goal of this project is to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 75% in cities where Norilsk Nickel operations are underway. “I want to emphasize separately that the cooperation of our company with the state on environmental projects is systematic and long-term in nature and we are determined to radically change the environmental situation in the territories of our activity,” he said.
Addressing the forum participants with a welcoming speech, Olga Epifanova, Vice Speaker of the State Duma noted that territories with a fragile and vulnerable ecological system, such as the Arctic, where any unsuccessful decision leads to devastating and irreversible consequences, require special attention and care. “Recently, there has come an understanding that one cannot endlessly demand everything from nature without giving it anything in turn and that people cannot be healthy in a sick environment,” she said.
The organizers of the forum are Norilsk Nickel, the Ecological Fund of the Siberian Federal University and the Research Institute of Ecological Problems. The gathering is attended by representatives from Russia’s government, by experts, scientists, heads of public organizations and employees of industrial companies.
Galina Semyonova, Rough&Polished, Moscow