The VIIIth Ecological Forum starts in Moscow

17 october 2019

The forum opened with a speech by Dmitry Pristananskov, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel, who read out a greeting from the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Gordeev stressing the importance of the National Ecology Project and expressing confidence that the goals set under this project can only be achieved in close cooperation with science and business.Talking further about the Sulfur Project of Norilsk Nickel, which is part of the Clean Air federal program, Dmitry Pristanskov said that his company intends to invest more than 123 billion rubles in it by 2020 and that the goal of this project is to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 75% in cities where Norilsk Nickel operations are underway. “I want to emphasize separately that the cooperation of our company with the state on environmental projects is systematic and long-term in nature and we are determined to radically change the environmental situation in the territories of our activity,” he said.Addressing the forum participants with a welcoming speech, Olga Epifanova, Vice Speaker of the State Duma noted that territories with a fragile and vulnerable ecological system, such as the Arctic, where any unsuccessful decision leads to devastating and irreversible consequences, require special attention and care. “Recently, there has come an understanding that one cannot endlessly demand everything from nature without giving it anything in turn and that people cannot be healthy in a sick environment,” she said.The organizers of the forum are Norilsk Nickel, the Ecological Fund of the Siberian Federal University and the Research Institute of Ecological Problems. The gathering is attended by representatives from Russia’s government, by experts, scientists, heads of public organizations and employees of industrial companies.