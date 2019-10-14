Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Israeli diamond export down 21.1 pct in first 3 quarters

17 october 2019
News

Israeli diamond export, one of the state's leading export branches, fell 21.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2019, Hebrew-language news website "Ynet" reported Tuesday.
According to the report, the Israeli exports of polished diamonds from January to September in 2019 totalled 2.62 billion U.S. dollars, compared with 3.32 billion dollars in the same period last year.
In addition, Israeli imports and exports of diamonds ---raw and polished--- in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 28 percent.
"There is a global crisis, and the Israeli government must mobilize to help the Israeli diamond industry," Yoram Dvash, president of the Israel Diamond Exchange.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Economy said the crisis in the Indian diamond market has also affected Israeli exports because of "credit problems and problematic loans in billions of dollars."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

