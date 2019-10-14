Israeli diamond export down 21.1 pct in first 3 quarters

17 october 2019

Israeli diamond export, one of the state's leading export branches, fell 21.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2019, Hebrew-language news website "Ynet" reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the Israeli exports of polished diamonds from January to September in 2019 totalled 2.62 billion U.S. dollars, compared with 3.32 billion dollars in the same period last year.

In addition, Israeli imports and exports of diamonds ---raw and polished--- in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 28 percent.

"There is a global crisis, and the Israeli government must mobilize to help the Israeli diamond industry," Yoram Dvash, president of the Israel Diamond Exchange.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Economy said the crisis in the Indian diamond market has also affected Israeli exports because of "credit problems and problematic loans in billions of dollars."





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished