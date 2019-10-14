Award-winning Thai jewelry to be showcased at International Chanthaburi G&J Festival 2019

17 october 2019

After The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) announced eight finalists of the GIT 13th World Jewelry Design Award, Thai artisans are transforming these intricate designs into beautiful and wearable jewelry pieces, which will be seen at a fashion show at the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 on December 4, 2019 in Chanthaburi province.

This year, the GIT’s 13th World Jewelry Design is held under the theme “Blue by Day, Green by Evening, Red by Night”, as blue, red, and green gemstones are highlighted as the main components of the designs. The winners will receive cash prizes worth more than $19,000 in total with honored trophies.

The GIT has also announced the winner of the popular award, Ms Wansa Phaerakkakit, designer of The Blue Macaw who received 300,000 votes.

The International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019, which will take place from December 4 to 8, 2019 at various locations from the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market at Srichan Road to the OTOP Lifestyle Shop. Also, visitors can explore and purchase high-quality gems and jewelry pieces in different designs at reasonable prices from Thai and international exhibitors in over 500 companies at the event venues.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished