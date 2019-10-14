Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Award-winning Thai jewelry to be showcased at International Chanthaburi G&J Festival 2019

17 october 2019
News

After The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) announced eight finalists of the GIT 13th World Jewelry Design Award, Thai artisans are transforming these intricate designs into beautiful and wearable jewelry pieces, which will be seen at a fashion show at the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 on December 4, 2019 in Chanthaburi province.
This year, the GIT’s 13th World Jewelry Design is held under the theme “Blue by Day, Green by Evening, Red by Night”, as blue, red, and green gemstones are highlighted as the main components of the designs. The winners will receive cash prizes worth more than $19,000 in total with honored trophies.
The GIT has also announced the winner of the popular award, Ms Wansa Phaerakkakit, designer of The Blue Macaw who received 300,000 votes.
The International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019, which will take place from December 4 to 8, 2019 at various locations from the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market at Srichan Road to the OTOP Lifestyle Shop. Also, visitors can explore and purchase high-quality gems and jewelry pieces in different designs at reasonable prices from Thai and international exhibitors in over 500 companies at the event venues.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished