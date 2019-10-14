The VIIIth Ecological Forum will be held in Moscow on October 17-18

16 october 2019

VIIIth Ecological Forum “Corporate Responsibility to the Future. Technology for Society and Nature” will be held in Moscow on October 17-18, 2019.

The forum participants will consider how to find a balance between the socio-economic development of the regions and the preservation of nature, how big business can be environmentally accountable to future generations, how the sustainable development principles influence public-private partnership. Within the framework of the eco-forum, round tables will take place during which the representatives of the companies will be able to discuss how best available technologies can ensure a good quality of life in industrialized areas and what kind of technological modernization is needed and can be achieved given the present-day environmental regulations regarding industrial production.









Image credit: VIIIth Ecological Forum







The experience of holding Ecoforums of past years demonstrates the effectiveness of the forum platform for a constructive dialogue between business, the state, the environmental community and society as a whole. Sustainable development issues directly depend on the level of such a dialogue for the interests of the economy, ecology and society.

The Ecoforum will bring together the representatives of the authorities, both federal and those from provincial governments of Northern Russian regions, experts, researchers, as well as representatives of NGOs and manufacturing companies operating in the High North. International environmental NGOs are also invited to take part in this Forum.

The event is co-hosted by PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), Environment Foundation of the Siberian Federal University (EF of the SibFU), and Research Institute of Environmental Issues (NIIPE).



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg