AGD report recognized best at Micromine International Conference

16 october 2019

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS received the highest award at the VIII Conference of Micromine Users held last week at the Minex Russia mining and geological forum, the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, mining and processing of solid minerals. This was stated in the company’s press release received by Rough&Polished.The conference was attended by representatives of Russia’s scientific geological community and large exploration companies. AGD DIAMONDS was represented at the forum by Vladimir Schukin, Head of Chief Geologist Department and by the department’s employees, Victoria Mogutova, Alexander Katorin, Alexander Morozov and Alexander Neumoin.Roman Pendelyak, Chief Geologist of the Grib Mining and Processing Division made a presentation titled “Experience in the use of Micromine software in the development of the Grib Diamond Field.” According to the voting results of all forum participants, the presentation of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the best and received the prize “Most Valuable Report” ().