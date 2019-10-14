Exclusive
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
Yesterday
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted
ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...
07 october 2019
Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...
30 september 2019
Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?
LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...
23 september 2019
AGD report recognized best at Micromine International Conference
The conference was attended by representatives of Russia’s scientific geological community and large exploration companies. AGD DIAMONDS was represented at the forum by Vladimir Schukin, Head of Chief Geologist Department and by the department’s employees, Victoria Mogutova, Alexander Katorin, Alexander Morozov and Alexander Neumoin.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Roman Pendelyak, Chief Geologist of the Grib Mining and Processing Division made a presentation titled “Experience in the use of Micromine software in the development of the Grib Diamond Field.” According to the voting results of all forum participants, the presentation of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the best and received the prize “Most Valuable Report” (pictured).
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg