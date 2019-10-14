Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Zimbabwe seeks to produce 11Mcts of diamonds by 2023

16 october 2019
News

zimbabwe_flag.pngZimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats last year, according to the mines minister.
This is part of the country’s plan, which was launched Monday, to raise mining output and rake in $12 billion a year.
Minister Winston Chitando said production by four companies, including Russia’s Alrosa and Chinese-owned Anjin, will help drive up diamond output, mostly from Marange.
UK-listed Vast Resources is also set to sign a joint venture with the Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC) this week to search for diamonds in Marange.
Zimbabwe’s government has previously set ambitious targets on mining production but output has rarely met those goals because investors often cite archaic investment regulations and uncertainty over the safety of their investment, according to Reuters.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished