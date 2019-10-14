Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

Bharat Diamond Bourse’s 3rd Bharat Diamond Week kick-starts in Mumbai

The third edition of the Bharat Diamond Bourse’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ (BDW) saw a promising start, in the presence of Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO, ALROSA, Nanhai Yan, Vice President, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, Ashok Gajera, MD, Laxmi Diamond), Anoop Mehta, President-BDB, Mehul Shah Vice-President- BDB and Rajesh Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Overseas Ltd, according to a press release.
The BDW, which will run through 14 to 16 October 2019 saw a unique presentation by Laxmi Diamonds --- A Mercedes Benz, studded with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds, which was conceptualised by Rajesh Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Overseas Limited.
The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of guests Porntiva Nakasai, President-Thai Gem & Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA), Somchai Phornchindarak, President- Gems, Jewelry & Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT), leaders & members of World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) delegation, Thai delegation, various trade delegations including - Israel, Dubai, European countries, Greece, South Africa, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India - GJEPC, GJC, MDMA & trade associations across India.

