Bharat Diamond Bourse’s 3rd Bharat Diamond Week kick-starts in Mumbai

15 october 2019

The third edition of the Bharat Diamond Bourse’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ (BDW) saw a promising start, in the presence of Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO, ALROSA, Nanhai Yan, Vice President, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, Ashok Gajera, MD, Laxmi Diamond), Anoop Mehta, President-BDB, Mehul Shah Vice-President- BDB and Rajesh Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Overseas Ltd, according to a press release.

The BDW, which will run through 14 to 16 October 2019 saw a unique presentation by Laxmi Diamonds --- A Mercedes Benz, studded with 3.5 lakh CZ diamonds, which was conceptualised by Rajesh Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Overseas Limited.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of guests Porntiva Nakasai, President-Thai Gem & Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA), Somchai Phornchindarak, President- Gems, Jewelry & Precious Metal Confederation of Thailand (GJPCT), leaders & members of World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) delegation, Thai delegation, various trade delegations including - Israel, Dubai, European countries, Greece, South Africa, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India - GJEPC, GJC, MDMA & trade associations across India.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished