Gem & Jewellery Council’s debut Jewellery Expo ‘GJS 2020’ scheduled for June 2020

15 october 2019
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (“GJC”), the apex body of the domestic Gems & Jewellery industry, has announced its dream project – India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) 2020 scheduled to be held in Mumbai. 

news_151019_gjc.png
Image credit: GJC


GJC’s debut edition of the B2B Expo will be held from 25th – 29th June 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai. Topline retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and delegates from across India are set to participate in GJC’s first-ever Expo.
Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman, GJC, said, “The Domestic Industry is going through a huge transformation and GJC is proud to announce its first Domestic Gems & Jewellery Expo, India Gem & Jewellery Show 2020 (GJS). We expect 1000 + exhibitors and 20,000 visitors from all parts of the country.GJS 2020 endeavours to be the ultimate sourcing platform for doing business and a must-attend for every jeweller interested in the Indian market."
Shankar Sen, Vice Chairman, GJC, said, “Since its inception in 2005, GJC has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade and initiated various activities on behalf of and for the industry. GJS 2020 will unite multi-faceted and multi-talented members of the indigenous gems and jewellery sector under one roof just before the festival buying season of 2020.”
Saiyam Mehra, Co-Convener-GJS Committee, GJC, said, “GJC shall make every effort to ensure best-in-class infrastructure and facilities to all the exhibitors and participants. GJS 2020 will be the finest confluence of different styles of jewellery representing India’s diverse culture. GJS 2020 will create a conducive atmosphere for retailers to explore various exclusive and trendsetting Jewellery and encourage a strong business relationship.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

