Diamonds drag down Botswana’s Q2 mining production

15 october 2019

Botswana’s mining production eased by 8.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier, mainly due to poor diamond output.

Statistics Botswana statistician general Burton Mguni said diamond output contributed a negative growth of 8.1% to the total mining production during the period under review without providing further details.

“The Index of Mining Production stood at 85.9 during the second quarter of 2019, showing a year-on -year reduction of 8.7 percent from 94.0 recorded during the second quarter of 2018,” he was quoted as saying by the Weekend Post.

The quarter-on-quarter analysis showed a decrease of 4.1%, from the index of 89.6% during the first quarter of 2019 to 85.9% observed during the second of quarter of this year.

Mguni said diamond production decreased by 8.4% during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to an increase of 6.4% registered in the same quarter of the previous year.

“This can be attributable to weaker trading conditions as well as being cautious to macroeconomic uncertainty,” he said.

“The quarter-on-quarter analysis reflects that diamond production decreased by 4.2% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to a decrease of 5.4% registered in the first quarter of 2019.”

Botswana’s diamond output rose 6% to 24.4 million carats in 2018.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished