Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

‘Petra’s 20.08-ct blue diamond could fetch $15 million’

15 october 2019
News

Petra Diamonds could earn up to $15 million for the 20.08-carat blue diamond it found last month at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa, according to a media report. 

news_25092019_petra.png

                 Image credit: Petra

The miner is set to conduct a special tender of the exceptional stone from 8 to 15 November 2019 at the Diamond Exchange and Export Centre (DEEC) in Johannesburg.  
The rare stone is expected to boost the struggling company’s revenue. 
The group’s revenue for the year ended 30 June 2019 eased 6% to $463.6 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 33% against the previous year’s 39%. 
Its net debt at 30 June 2019 was $564.8 million compared with $520.7 million, a year earlier
“We expect this stone to fetch a good price — we are hoping for at least $13 million to $15 million — despite the rough market’s well-publicized travails,” Shore Capital’s Yuen Low was quoted as saying by Mining.com. 
“If this proves the case, it should provide a welcome, significant boost to [Petra’s fiscal-year] 2020 profits.”
Petra sold “The Blue Moon of Josephine”, a 29.6 carat blue stone, for $48.5 million, in 2015.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished