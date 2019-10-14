Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Lucapa rakes in $10.4 mln from Lulo, Mothae diamond sales

14 october 2019
News

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond’s latest sale of diamonds from Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola and the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho, has earned the company and its associates $10.4 million.
This took the combined 2019 sales to date from the Lulo and Mothae diamond mines to $45.9 million.
Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40%-owned by Lucapa sold 5,469 carats for gross proceeds of $5.9 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,087. 
This took total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in 2019 to $32.4 million at an average price per carat of $2,155. 
These figures do not include the 46 carat pink diamond, which has been exported by SML to Antwerp and is being assessed for polishing.
Meanwhile, Mothae Diamonds, which is 70%-owned by Lucapa, sold 5,307 carats for gross proceeds of $4.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $837 for all production and $1,031 per carat for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction. 
The 64 carat D-colour Type IIa stone included in the sale parcel became the first commercially produced diamond from Mothae sold for a price exceeding $1 million, it said. 
The latest sale took total Mothae sales to date in 2019 to $13.5 million at an average price per carat for all production of $610 and $750 for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

