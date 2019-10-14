Lucapa rakes in $10.4 mln from Lulo, Mothae diamond sales

Lucapa Diamond’s latest sale of diamonds from Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola and the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho, has earned the company and its associates $10.4 million.This took the combined 2019 sales to date from the Lulo and Mothae diamond mines to $45.9 million.Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40%-owned by Lucapa sold 5,469 carats for gross proceeds of $5.9 million, representing an average price per carat of $1,087.This took total sales of Lulo diamonds to date in 2019 to $32.4 million at an average price per carat of $2,155.These figures do not include the 46 carat pink diamond, which has been exported by SML to Antwerp and is being assessed for polishing.Meanwhile, Mothae Diamonds, which is 70%-owned by Lucapa, sold 5,307 carats for gross proceeds of $4.4 million, representing an average price per carat of $837 for all production and $1,031 per carat for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction.The 64 carat D-colour Type IIa stone included in the sale parcel became the first commercially produced diamond from Mothae sold for a price exceeding $1 million, it said.The latest sale took total Mothae sales to date in 2019 to $13.5 million at an average price per carat for all production of $610 and $750 for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction.