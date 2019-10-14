Botswana: diamonds no longer biggest contributor to growth

14 october 2019

Botswana said diamonds are no longer the biggest contributor to the country’s growth, a sign that the local economy is now more ‘diversified’.

“The medium term growth outlook remains positive,” deputy finance secretary Kelapile Ndobano was quoted as saying by Reuters at a budget conference.

“The non-mining sector, particularly services, will drive growth, signalling that our economy is now more diversified as diamonds are no longer the biggest contributor to growth.”

Botswana’s gross domestic product is expected to ease to 4.3% in 2019 from 4.5% last year.

However, economic growth is expected to jump 4.6% in 2020, driven by ongoing structural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy.

The global diamond market is currently experiencing weak demand due to overstocking in the midstream.

Ndobano said Botswana’s diamond sales fell 16% in the second quarter of 2019.

“Should this persist, it may pose further risks to the domestic revenue outlook, as it would affect mining value added and other related economic sectors,” he said.

Diamonds had been the largest private sector employer in Botswana and the major driver of growth and development, contributing about 90% of the value of exports and 30% of GDP.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished