The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Botswana: diamonds no longer biggest contributor to growth

14 october 2019
Botswana said diamonds are no longer the biggest contributor to the country’s growth, a sign that the local economy is now more ‘diversified’.
“The medium term growth outlook remains positive,” deputy finance secretary Kelapile Ndobano was quoted as saying by Reuters at a budget conference. 
“The non-mining sector, particularly services, will drive growth, signalling that our economy is now more diversified as diamonds are no longer the biggest contributor to growth.”
Botswana’s gross domestic product is expected to ease to 4.3% in 2019 from 4.5% last year.
However, economic growth is expected to jump 4.6% in 2020, driven by ongoing structural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy.
The global diamond market is currently experiencing weak demand due to overstocking in the midstream. 
Ndobano said Botswana’s diamond sales fell 16% in the second quarter of 2019.
“Should this persist, it may pose further risks to the domestic revenue outlook, as it would affect mining value added and other related economic sectors,” he said. 
Diamonds had been the largest private sector employer in Botswana and the major driver of growth and development, contributing about 90% of the value of exports and 30% of GDP.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

