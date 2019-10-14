Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Chinese customers accuse Tiffany of supporting Hong Kong protesters; Brand removes advt

14 october 2019
News

Mainland China is Tiffany’s third-largest and Hong Kong its fourth-largest market. To maintain its presence there, the brand was forced to remove an ad after Chinese customers accused the business of supporting Hong Kong protesters, as per media reports.
The photo, which was posted on the brand’s Twitter profile, featured Chinese model Sun Feifei covering her right eye as she showcases a Tiffany ring on her right hand.
According to Chinese buyers, the photo was a deliberate depiction of the pose adopted by pro-democracy demonstrators to denounce police violence in Hong Kong.
Tiffany has since deleted the Tweet and tried to reassure Chinese customers that the image was created in May before the protest even begun. 
With a spokesperson apologizing:  “We regret that it may be perceived as such, and in turn have removed the image from our digital and social media channels and will discontinue its use effective immediately.” 
The Chinese consumers insisted that it was still inconsiderate to post the photo now, even if it was created months before the protest erupted.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough &Polished

