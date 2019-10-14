Chinese customers accuse Tiffany of supporting Hong Kong protesters; Brand removes advt

14 october 2019

Mainland China is Tiffany’s third-largest and Hong Kong its fourth-largest market. To maintain its presence there, the brand was forced to remove an ad after Chinese customers accused the business of supporting Hong Kong protesters, as per media reports.

The photo, which was posted on the brand’s Twitter profile, featured Chinese model Sun Feifei covering her right eye as she showcases a Tiffany ring on her right hand.

According to Chinese buyers, the photo was a deliberate depiction of the pose adopted by pro-democracy demonstrators to denounce police violence in Hong Kong.

Tiffany has since deleted the Tweet and tried to reassure Chinese customers that the image was created in May before the protest even begun.

With a spokesperson apologizing: “We regret that it may be perceived as such, and in turn have removed the image from our digital and social media channels and will discontinue its use effective immediately.”

The Chinese consumers insisted that it was still inconsiderate to post the photo now, even if it was created months before the protest erupted.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough &Polished