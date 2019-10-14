Expert RA Agency confirms credit rating of AGD DIAMONDS

14 october 2019

For the third year in a row, the Expert RA rating agency confirms the credit rating of AGD DIMONDS at ruBB + with a stable outlook. This is said in a press release distributed by AGD DIAMONDS and received by Rough&Polished.

AGD DIMONDS, JSC (hereinafter - the Company) is engaged in the development of the diamond deposit named after Vladimir Grib in the Arkhangelsk Province and at the moment it can be described as a full-cycle diamond mining enterprise (exploration, production and sale), Expert RA says in its statement.

The company sells most of its products through a subsidiary trader, Grib Diamonds NV (hereinafter referred to as the Group together with the parent company) through auction sales using its own electronic trading platform in Antwerp, the world’s diamond trading hub. The Group’s total diamond sales reached $ 370.6 million in 2018, up 4% compared with the previous year. Its management is working on improving its sales policy, and Expert RA takes into account the Group’s new opportunities to expand its sales markets in view of its plans to establish a new sales unit at the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. As before, the Group’s sales policy is based on spot contracts, which makes it possible to quickly sell goods avoiding their accumulation in inventories. At the same time, the Agency positively assesses the diversification of sales - the largest counterparty buyer accounted for no more than 20% of AGD DIAMONDS’ total revenue in the period of March 31, 2018 - March 31, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the Reporting Period). In accordance with the Russian legislation (regarding the control quotas), the Group sells about 5% of its production through Almazyuvelirexport.

Expert RA notes that in 2019, AGD DIAMONDS obtained new licenses for the Razlomnoye, Torfyanoye, Yuzhno-Verkhotinskoye and Krugloye (Eliseevskoye) sites in the Primorsky and Mezensky districts of the Arkhangelsk Province, which may permit to partially replenish its reserves in the future based on the results of exploration work. In 2018, the Company produced more than 5 million carats of diamonds at the diamond field named after Vladimir Grib and its cumulative output exceeds 18 million carats. According to the results of 2018, the Company's share in the total global diamond production is about 3% and about 12% in Russia. However, taking into account the limited scale of the Group’s business, the fact that it is concentrated at one diamond field and its supply of rough resources, in the view of the Agency, is insufficiently high, the competitive positions of the Group are estimated as moderately weak.

Expert RA evaluates the diamond market prospects as moderately positive. There was a decrease in rough diamond prices in 2019 as a result of imbalance due to excess supply amid falling demand. The main factors for the decline in diamond purchases include the new rules for importing diamonds and banking reform in India, as well as decreased margins in cutting small-sized rough in the country's diamond manufacturing industry against the backdrop of a liquidity crisis and a weakening national currency. The Agency expects a moderate price recovery in the next two years, given the strategy of price over volume pursued by the global diamond industry leaders.

As part of the business risk assessment of the Group, the Agency positively notes the fact that during 2018-2019 the company transferred its energy facilities and oil depot from outsourcing services to in-house servicing, which, together with the effect of a number of optimizing measures in the cost-related part, was one of the reasons for the growth of profitability indicators: the miner’s EBITDA margin for the reporting period was 67%, as calculated by the Agency.

The positive financial results of the Group allow it to provide - at the expense of its operating cash flow - the servicing of a loan attracted by the Group’s shareholder, Otkritie Industrial Investments LLC (hereinafter the Shareholder) from VTB Bank in 2017 in order to partially finance the acquisition of the Company from LUKOIL Group. In order to secure this loan, the Company issued a guarantee, which, as before, is explicitly taken into account by the Agency as part of its debt obligations. At the same time, the Agency continues to consider the Group’s loan issued earlier to the Company by the Shareholder’s structure as quasi-capital, since it is subordinated to the loan.

The Agency views the high level of total debt burden formed as a result of borrowings to finance the M&A transaction for the acquisition of shares in the Company in 2017 as a key factor that has a negative impact on the rating. The ratio of debt as of March 31, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the Reporting Date) to the consolidated EBITDA of the Group for the Reporting Period remains at about 4. The Group is also characterized by an extremely low level of own capital (“stressful” liquidity): the ratio of quality-discounted assets to the total liabilities of the Company was 0.6. In addition, the focus on a single lender negatively affects the company's rating level due to the critical need of the Group to revise its payment schedule starting in 2021 with a view to extend the term of final loan repayment.

The Group’s forecast liquidity on the horizon of 18 months from the Reporting Date stands at 1.13x, as the Agency expects that the Group will maintain its diamond sales at an average annual level. According to the Agency’s estimates, the Group’s existing operating cash flow, taking into account a significant liquidity reserve in the form of a cash balance of $ 135 million, will be sufficient to service the debt in the above-mentioned period. The Group’s current level of debt is also assessed as moderately positive on the horizon of 1 year after the Reporting Date. The Group’s ratio of interest to debt payment and its ratio of total payments to EBITDA for the Reporting Period on the horizon of 1 year amounted to 0.32 and 0.74, respectively.

The Group’s corporate risks related to the deconcentrated ownership structure and insufficient development of risk management continue to have a restraining effect on the rating. At the same time, the Agency positively assesses the level of transparency of the Group and the moderately high quality of corporate governance, which is ensured at the level of its management and board of directors, which includes three independent directors and a representative of the creditor. The Group’s foreign exchange risk arising from its foreign exchange earnings coming against its ruble expenses is still offset by the existing foreign currency liabilities, which positively affects the rating level.

According to the IFRS-based reporting data of AGD DIMONDS, the Company's assets as of December 31, 2018 stood at $ 687 million and its corporate capital at $ 160 million.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

