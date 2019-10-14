AGD presented the Innovation of the Year at Minex Russia

11 october 2019

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

The Minex Russia mining and geological forum, which is the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, mining and processing of solid minerals, ended in Moscow on October 10. Based on the results of the forum, which was attended by the representatives of leading mining companies, the expert community, supervisory authorities and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation, AGD DIAMONDS, JSC was recognized as the winner in the nomination “Innovative Solution of the Year” - this was said in a press release received by Rough&Polished on Friday.2019 was a special year for the forum, as Minex Russia celebrates its fifteenth anniversary. The central theme - “The foresight for the development of the Russian mining and geological industry” - was intended to reflect the processes of transformation and the implementation of new opportunities for studying the subsoil, mining and processing of ores, metals and minerals.For two days, the forum discussed topics such as the experience of leading companies in creating models for sustainable development and modernization of mining and metallurgical enterprises; digitalization in using the subsoil in Russia; innovative computer and cloud technologies as a tool for managing the process of mining and improving the economic performance of businesses; new software features to improve the quality and safety of mining operations, and others.The exhibition, which was held as part of the forum, featured the expositions of more than fifty companies implementing large-scale projects on five continents in all categories of exploration and mining.AGD DIMONDS, which is a multi-time participant of Minex Russia, was represented by Ivan Ivanov, Deputy Chief Engineer for Science and Technical Re-equipment, and Konstantin Khomyakov, Chief Supervisor of Ore Concentration. They made a presentation called “The introduction of XRT separation at the ore concentrator of the Grib Mining and Processing Division” and described the operating principles of the COM Tertiary XRT 1200 / D separator manufactured by TOMRA Sorting (Germany), which was successfully put into commercial operation at the Grib Mining and Processing Division in 2018. The investments in the innovative installation paid off in less than six months: the company extracted several large unique diamonds thanks to this separator.At the end of the forum, the best companies were awarded for outstanding services in the development of the Russian mining and geological industries based on the results of the contest “Russian Mining Award 2019”. Winners and laureates were identified in six categories: “The Exploration Project of the Year,” “The Mining Project of the Year,” “The Investment Project of the Year,” “The Personnel Project of the Year,” “Social Responsibility,” “The Innovative Solution of the Year,” “The Legend of Mining” and “The Ecological Project of the Year."AGD DIMONDS received the highest award in the nomination “The Innovative Solution of the Year” (“Introduction of XRT Separation at the Concentrating Plant of the Grib Mine”).