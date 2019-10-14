Exclusive
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
Yesterday
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted
ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...
07 october 2019
Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...
30 september 2019
Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?
LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...
23 september 2019
AGD presented the Innovation of the Year at Minex Russia
2019 was a special year for the forum, as Minex Russia celebrates its fifteenth anniversary. The central theme - “The foresight for the development of the Russian mining and geological industry” - was intended to reflect the processes of transformation and the implementation of new opportunities for studying the subsoil, mining and processing of ores, metals and minerals.
For two days, the forum discussed topics such as the experience of leading companies in creating models for sustainable development and modernization of mining and metallurgical enterprises; digitalization in using the subsoil in Russia; innovative computer and cloud technologies as a tool for managing the process of mining and improving the economic performance of businesses; new software features to improve the quality and safety of mining operations, and others.
The exhibition, which was held as part of the forum, featured the expositions of more than fifty companies implementing large-scale projects on five continents in all categories of exploration and mining.
AGD DIMONDS, which is a multi-time participant of Minex Russia, was represented by Ivan Ivanov, Deputy Chief Engineer for Science and Technical Re-equipment, and Konstantin Khomyakov, Chief Supervisor of Ore Concentration. They made a presentation called “The introduction of XRT separation at the ore concentrator of the Grib Mining and Processing Division” and described the operating principles of the COM Tertiary XRT 1200 / D separator manufactured by TOMRA Sorting (Germany), which was successfully put into commercial operation at the Grib Mining and Processing Division in 2018. The investments in the innovative installation paid off in less than six months: the company extracted several large unique diamonds thanks to this separator.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
At the end of the forum, the best companies were awarded for outstanding services in the development of the Russian mining and geological industries based on the results of the contest “Russian Mining Award 2019”. Winners and laureates were identified in six categories: “The Exploration Project of the Year,” “The Mining Project of the Year,” “The Investment Project of the Year,” “The Personnel Project of the Year,” “Social Responsibility,” “The Innovative Solution of the Year,” “The Legend of Mining” and “The Ecological Project of the Year."
AGD DIMONDS received the highest award in the nomination “The Innovative Solution of the Year” (“Introduction of XRT Separation at the Concentrating Plant of the Grib Mine”).
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg