Kristall to sell its diamond goods within on-site trading session at its representative office in Moscow

11 october 2019

Image credit: Kristall

The Kristall Production Association will hold an on-site trading session offering diamonds of various cuts and sizes as part of its integration process with PJSC ALROSA, according to a press release distributed by the diamond manufacturer.The trading session will be held on October 22 to October 25, 2019 at the General Representative Office of Kristall in Moscow.Applications for participation in the event are accepted by phone or e-mail.Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency signed an agreement under which 100% of Kristall’s shares owned by the federal government were transferred to ALROSA.Kristall is the largest diamond manufacturer in Russia and Europe, as well as the major exporter of polished diamonds in the country.