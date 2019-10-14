Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

India-mined rough diamonds tenders in Surat garner $ 1037.89 mln

11 october 2019
Since 1998, the rough diamonds mined in India were up for display for auction between September 24 and 27 by state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) in association with Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) garnered $ 1037.89 mln. As per market sources, rough diamonds of about 24,000 carats were to be up for display, according to media reports.
Industry watchers believe the e-auction would augur well for rough diamonds mined from within India, despite the quantity is minuscule compared to India’s imports figures of 16.50 mln carats of rough diamonds valued at $15.72 bln in the financial year 2018-19.
Dinesh Navadiya, Regional Chairman of GJEPC is of the opinion that continued display of rough diamonds year-on-year at Surat will result in more buyers bidding in the auction for India mined rough diamonds. According to reports, production of rough diamonds by NMDC is at about 40,000 carats per annum while sales is around 30,000 to 33,000 carat per annum.
NMDC has switched over from physical auction to e-auction or online mode of sale since 2015-16 in which display of rough diamonds for every e-auction is being conducted first at Panna followed by Mumbai and now Surat, before conducting e-auction. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Charge of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

