Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

ALROSA's diamond sales in September 2019 fell by 23.6% y-o-y

11 october 2019
News

ALROSA Group has announced diamond sales results for September and nine months of 2019.
In September, ALROSA Group sold $258.7 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to $256.5 million, polished diamond sales―$2.2 million, which shows a decrease of 23,6% compared to the previous year when the company’s sales of rough and polished diamonds stood at $338.7 million.  

news_10062019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


In value terms, sales of rough diamonds amounted to $256.5 million, polished diamonds - $ 2.2 million, while last year the company’s rough sales stood at $331.6 million and sales of polished diamonds - at $7.1 million. However, this month's figures have increased compared to August this year, when the company sold rough diamonds for $180.2 million, and polished diamonds sales were at $1.5 million.
ALROSA’s total rough and polished diamond sales in January-September 2019 amounted to $2,422.2 million which is down from $3.662 billion last year. 
During the nine months of 2019, rough diamonds were sold for $2,385.4 million, polished diamonds―for $36.8 million.
“September sales were higher than sales in the three previous months. It is partly due to the traditional autumn market revival after the holiday period and a slight increase in demand from Indian cutters and polishers ahead of the Diwali festival. The most noticeably increased sales of small-size rough diamonds. In addition, some sales from the August session, which started later than usual, moved to September. The market is still facing low demand for rough diamonds, though there has been a gradual recovery for some categories of diamonds. We still believe that it will take some time to get a balance between supply and demand,” commented on September sales ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished