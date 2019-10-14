Evgeny Agureev appointed as Deputy CEO of ALROSA

Exclusive

News

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA has appointed Evgeny Agureev, who has been the director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA (USO) since 2017, as Deputy CEO of ALROSA. He will continue to lead the USO and oversee the sales unit.
It is also said that since 2017, Evgeny Agureev has also been a member of the comany’s Executive Committee.
“Given the difficult conditions in the global diamond market today, Evgeny will continue to improve the efficiency of the entire supply chain of the company and look for new approaches to stimulating rough diamond sales, as well as to increase the level of interaction with the company's customers and expand the customer base,” said Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA.
Mr. Agureev will continue to develop sales, improve their efficiency and transparency, and strengthen ties with long-term clients.
Evgeny Agureev has worked at commercial banks for more than 15 years. From 2009 to 2017, he held different positions at Sberbank – from Head of International Accounting to Vice President and Director of Finance Department. Prior to that, he worked at Russian Standard Bank, MDM Bank, Raiffeisen Bank Austria, Absolut Bank, and Renaissance Credit Bank.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


