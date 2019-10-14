AGD Diamonds recovers a 104-carat diamond at its Grib mine

10 october 2019

AGD Diamonds has announced that it produced an exclusive gem-quality diamond weighing 104.12 carats on October 8, 2019. The diamond was recovered at its Grib Mining Division. The flawless, crystal-clear diamond has no flaws and can be classified as a gem of the first water.









Image credit: AGD Diamonds







The innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies used by AGD Diamonds to process kimberlites allow it to produce large high-quality diamonds without damaging them.

Earlier, this last May it was reported that the company produced unique diamonds weighing 222.09 carats and 127.34 carats, while in July it unearthed a stone weighing 212.53 carats.

All the specials produced by AGD Diamonds will be available for public viewing at the beginning of 2020, when the company will display its Northern Constellation Collection consisting of diamonds mined in the Arkhangelsk Province in 2019.

The Grib diamond deposit is one of the largest in the world ranking fourth by reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg





