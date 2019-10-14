Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

PGI launches first platinum exclusive showroom in Shenzhen China

10 october 2019
News

Platinum Guild International (PGI) opened its first showroom in Shenzhen, China recently. The state-of-the-art showroom is part of a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of new generation platinum jewellery designs targeting China’s younger consumers who are redefining tastes and trends in the world’s largest platinum jewellery market.

news_10102019_PGI.png
Image credit: PGI


Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI, said, “Research has shown that the number one barrier to acquiring platinum jewellery in recent years has been the lack of appealing designs, so PGI has worked closely with key industry manufacturers and retailers to fast forward the adoption of new designs.  This showroom will showcase the abundance of new designs now available, together with innovative ways to merchandise and brand collections for today’s discriminating consumers,”
The recent establishment of the Platinum Jewellery Advisory Council in August 2019, and the opening of the PGI showroom mark an increasing level of collaboration with leading industry partners, to accelerate the transformation of platinum jewellery in China's fast-changing jewellery market.
Ms. Pui Poon, Managing Director of PGI China said: “The opening of a showroom in Shenzhen provides a stronger presence for platinum jewellery in the traditionally gold intensive jewellery manufacturing hub of China, and will further showcase the platinum jewellery industry’s advanced craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs to expand the business potential of China.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau , Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished