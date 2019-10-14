PGI launches first platinum exclusive showroom in Shenzhen China

10 october 2019

Platinum Guild International (PGI) opened its first showroom in Shenzhen, China recently. The state-of-the-art showroom is part of a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of new generation platinum jewellery designs targeting China’s younger consumers who are redefining tastes and trends in the world’s largest platinum jewellery market.









Image credit: PGI







Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI, said, “Research has shown that the number one barrier to acquiring platinum jewellery in recent years has been the lack of appealing designs, so PGI has worked closely with key industry manufacturers and retailers to fast forward the adoption of new designs. This showroom will showcase the abundance of new designs now available, together with innovative ways to merchandise and brand collections for today’s discriminating consumers,”

The recent establishment of the Platinum Jewellery Advisory Council in August 2019, and the opening of the PGI showroom mark an increasing level of collaboration with leading industry partners, to accelerate the transformation of platinum jewellery in China's fast-changing jewellery market.

Ms. Pui Poon, Managing Director of PGI China said: “The opening of a showroom in Shenzhen provides a stronger presence for platinum jewellery in the traditionally gold intensive jewellery manufacturing hub of China, and will further showcase the platinum jewellery industry’s advanced craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs to expand the business potential of China.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau , Rough & Polished