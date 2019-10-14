ZCDC eyes over 6MCts in 2020

“Our target for next year is 6,12 million carats of diamonds.”
Harare recently roped in Russia’s Alrosa to help ramp up diamond production.
He said ZCDC will expand markets for Zimbabwean diamonds to centres such as Mumbai and Dubai.
Meanwhile, Pretto said ZCDC assumed a huge legacy debt from the seven diamond mining companies that operated before their takeover.
“Some of the debt was assumed through purchased shares and the debt amounts to over $100 million. We have to make sure we cover that debt,” he said.
Pretto said there is also need to tighten controls to avoid leakages in the diamond mining sector.
“Most of the country’s diamonds are being lost through illegal panners who are operating in the mines and people who are stealing the diamonds,” he said.
“We cannot quantify how much diamonds we have lost as it is difficult, but all we can say is diamond discovery has declined over the years.”