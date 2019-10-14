Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Lucapa makes quarterly production record at Lulo, Mothae

10 october 2019
news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond produced 14,610 carats during the September quarter from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
Of this combined output, 7,603 carats came from Lulo, representing a 67% increase over the previous corresponding 2018 quarter, while the remaining 7,007 carats were produced at Mothae, the highest quarterly result since commercial production commenced in January 2019.
“The results are in line with Lucapa’s strategy of expanding high-value diamond production to maximise revenue generation,” it said.
Lucapa said the strong production increase at Lulo was mainly due to a significant increase in the recovered diamond grade of 10.5 carats per 100 cubic metres as more material was processed from the new higher grade flood plain Mining Blocks 19 and 31.
Lulo and Mothae both continued to underline their status as large diamond producers during the quarter, producing a total of 432 +4.8 carat diamonds including 136 +10.8 carat diamonds.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

