Lucapa makes quarterly production record at Lulo, Mothae

Lucapa Diamond produced 14,610 carats during the September quarter from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.Of this combined output, 7,603 carats came from Lulo, representing a 67% increase over the previous corresponding 2018 quarter, while the remaining 7,007 carats were produced at Mothae, the highest quarterly result since commercial production commenced in January 2019.“The results are in line with Lucapa’s strategy of expanding high-value diamond production to maximise revenue generation,” it said.Lucapa said the strong production increase at Lulo was mainly due to a significant increase in the recovered diamond grade of 10.5 carats per 100 cubic metres as more material was processed from the new higher grade flood plain Mining Blocks 19 and 31.Lulo and Mothae both continued to underline their status as large diamond producers during the quarter, producing a total of 432 +4.8 carat diamonds including 136 +10.8 carat diamonds.