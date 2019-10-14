Exclusive
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
Yesterday
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted
ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...
07 october 2019
Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...
30 september 2019
Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?
LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...
23 september 2019
AGD Diamonds is conducting exploration works to discover new kimberlites
After identifying tube-type anomalies that are promising for the detection of kimberlite bodies, exploration teams will start preparations for drilling prospect wells. Currently, 282 square km of surface have already been studied. It is assumed that the exploration area will be expanded.
The company completed a detailed survey of the Verkhotina field, which will be followed by laboratory studies and geological modelling based on their results to issue recommendations for confirmatory drilling.
AGD Diamonds is mining diamonds in the Arkhangelsk Province at the Grib mine discovered in 1996. This diamond deposit is one of the largest in the world ranking the 4th by reserves in Russia and the 7th in the world.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg