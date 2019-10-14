AGD Diamonds is conducting exploration works to discover new kimberlites

10 october 2019

This year, AGD Diamonds started large-scale exploration works in the areas adjacent to the Grib diamond mine. The first stage of these operations aimed at discovering diamond deposits included a comprehensive airborne geophysical survey of the area.After identifying tube-type anomalies that are promising for the detection of kimberlite bodies, exploration teams will start preparations for drilling prospect wells. Currently, 282 square km of surface have already been studied. It is assumed that the exploration area will be expanded.The company completed a detailed survey of the Verkhotina field, which will be followed by laboratory studies and geological modelling based on their results to issue recommendations for confirmatory drilling.AGD Diamonds is mining diamonds in the Arkhangelsk Province at the Grib mine discovered in 1996. This diamond deposit is one of the largest in the world ranking the 4th by reserves in Russia and the 7th in the world.