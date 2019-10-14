Intermittent power supply disrupts production at Firestone’s Liqhobong mine

Firestone Diamonds said intermittent power supply is disrupting production at its 75%-owned Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho.The mine, it said, is supplied electricity from the Muela Hydropower Station (MHS), which is owned by the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).The MHS commenced a two-month maintenance shutdown on 1 October at which time ongoing supply was to be provided by South Africa's power utility company, Eskom.“Since then, the mine experienced unexpected voltage fluctuations that caused the drives of the plant equipment to trip and as a result, operations have been severely disrupted,” it said last Friday.The company said it is addressing the issue “urgently” with the LEC and Eskom.Firestone produced 208,572 carats at Liqhobong during the quarter ended 30 June 2019 compared to 155,206 carats, a year earlier.This took total carats recovered during the fiscal year 2019 to 829,458 carats.Firestone is planning to recover between 820,000 and 870,000 carats in the fiscal year 2020.