Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Yesterday

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Intermittent power supply disrupts production at Firestone’s Liqhobong mine

09 october 2019
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds said intermittent power supply is disrupting production at its 75%-owned Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho. 
The mine, it said, is supplied electricity from the Muela Hydropower Station (MHS), which is owned by the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).
The MHS commenced a two-month maintenance shutdown on 1 October at which time ongoing supply was to be provided by South Africa's power utility company, Eskom.
“Since then, the mine experienced unexpected voltage fluctuations that caused the drives of the plant equipment to trip and as a result, operations have been severely disrupted,” it said last Friday. 
The company said it is addressing the issue “urgently” with the LEC and Eskom.
Firestone produced 208,572 carats at Liqhobong during the quarter ended 30 June 2019 compared to 155,206 carats, a year earlier. 
This took total carats recovered during the fiscal year 2019 to 829,458 carats.
Firestone is planning to recover between 820,000 and 870,000 carats in the fiscal year 2020.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished