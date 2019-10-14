Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

Mubri held its fourth world meeting

news_02072019_mubri.jpgFrom September 30th to October 2nd took place the fourth world meeting of the International Mubri - Mujeres Brillantes Association, whose main mission is to help women (and most recently some men) to advance and develop in the jeweler sector through education, mentorship and networking. The chosen city was Cuenca, Ecuador, better known as World Heritage according to UNESCO.
The idea of bringing the Meeting to Latin America was to celebrate the progress made by the group since its creation in 2016 in Panama City.
Since its creation the Meeting has already been held in Italy during the VicenzaOro Fair and in the last year in Madrid during the MadridJoya Fair.
"I feel a clear evolution in every year though every Meeting, with intelligent discussions of what should and can be done, in addition to a much better understanding that challenges will always exist but it is up to us bringing the solutions and news ideas constantly", said Ali Pastorini, International President and founder of Mubri - Mujeres Brillantes. 
Besides the debates and visit to Gemology and Jewelry Schools, it happened a Jewelry Contest divided into three categories and the exhibition of the pieces of all members took place at the Museum of Pumapungo, one of the most important in the Americas.
The exhibition of 48 pieces will be available to the general visitor at the Museum until Nov 2nd 2019. 
Jewelry designers and Brands from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Italy, Spain, Panama, Peru, Venezuela had the opportunity to exhibit their talent to the public, this is one the reasons that Mubri exist, which is gives visibility to designers and enterpreneurs from different parts of the world to exhibit their pieces in places that they never imagined that they could.
The winners of the Jewelry Contest were : Lisi Fracchia - CIDAP Award , Isabel López - Rompiendo Fronteras Exhibition Award, Mellany Montes - Lima Design Week Award. 
"What Mubri does for the industry is so powerful and beautiful that deserve all our support, because at the end of the day everybody wins with the success of Mubri , it doens´t matter if you are diamond dealer, if you are in the retail business or if you are factory or even a Organization", said Rafael Bello, one of the Ambassador of Mubri in Latin America. 
The Association has more than 900 members, 10 chapters and more than 15 countries with representatives, as well as several Jewelry Schools, Institutes and Private Companies as partners. They are also on Youtube ( Mujeres Brillantes ) and in the social medias such as Instagram @mujeres.brillantes

