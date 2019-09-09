ALROSA intends to launch a new diamond brand - report

ALROSA is considering launching a new brand, Luminous Diamonds, which will sell fluorescent diamonds. The company took this step in hope to create an additional niche for diamond products in the market, Sakhanews.ru reports citing TASS agency.“ALROSA plans to launch the Luminous Diamonds brand in early 2020. We hope that this will create a new niche in the diamond jewelry market and increase demand from a younger audience,” the company's press center was quoted as saying.Currently, the Russian diamond mining company is reportedly holding negotiations with several jewelry retailers.They are expected to offer their fluorescent diamonds for sale by the new brand.