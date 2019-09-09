CIBJO-IEG seminar at VICENZAORO focuses on technological solutions for sustainability and responsible sourcing

With the global Gem & Jewellery sector being under pressure now to demonstrate that it is sourcing, processing and selling responsibly, numerous technological solutions are being developed currently. These came under the spotlight during a seminar on September 9, 2019, at the VICENZAORO show in Vicenza, Italy, organized by CIBJO and hosted by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), as per a press release from CIBJO.At the seminar, endorsed by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to support Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability in the jewellery sector, Marco Carniello, Director of IEG’s Jewellery and Fashion Division revealed that the seminar this September marked the 10th year of cooperation between CIBJO and Italy’s leading jewellery trade show organizer. More than 1,300 worldwide already certified by compliance organizations after monitoring by independent auditors, but many small and medium-sized companies find it challenging to follow suit. The technologies discussed at the seminar are largely being developed to address these challenges.Opening the seminar, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri said: "CIBJO is committed to the development of an ethical and sustainable jewellery industry, which sources its raw materials in both a responsible and transparent manner. As we reiterated in the new Responsible Sourcing Blue Book which was approved earlier this year, we believe that all participants should do due diligence to the best of their ability. At the same time, we also insist that no ethical members of our community be discriminated against because they currently lack the resources necessary to implement a full compliance system. It is for this reason that we view the development of technological solutions as being so important.”The panel of speakers, which was moderated by Erik Jens, vice president of CIBJO’s Responsible Sourcing Commission, represented a cross-section of this growing industry service sector, providing solutions to industry participants at all stages of the chain of distribution, from the mine to the retailer.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished